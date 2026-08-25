‘Working for 30 years, can’t now’: Nitin Gadkari sparks retirement buzz, hints at making way for new generation

Gadkari has not made any official announcement about retiring from politics. During his speech, he also spoke about how his routine and lifestyle changed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

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'Working for 30 years, can't work much now': Nitin Gadkari sparks retirement buzz, hints at making way for new generation (Image: PTI/file)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has triggered fresh speculation about his political future after saying that he cannot work as much as he used to and that the younger generation should get an opportunity to take over. Gadkari made the remark while speaking at the Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Teacher-Supervisor Training Class in Katol, Nagpur. He said he had spent around 30 years in public life and had seen both successes and setbacks during his career.

“I have been continuously working in public life for the last 30 years. I have seen many ups and downs and received many awards. But I can’t work much now, the new generation should be given a chance to work,” he was quoted as saying by News18 Marathi.

The comments have come at a time when there is speculation about a possible expansion of the Union Cabinet and changes in ministerial responsibilities. His remarks have therefore sparked discussion about whether he was hinting at a gradual shift away from active politics.

However, Gadkari has not announced his retirement or said that he plans to leave politics. Recent reports have also noted that his comments are being interpreted as a call for generational change rather than a formal announcement about stepping down.

No formal announcement about retirement

However, Gadkari has not made any official announcement about retiring from politics. During his speech, he also spoke about how his routine and lifestyle changed after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he had become more careful about his health and had started following a disciplined daily routine. “Earlier, while doing party work, I used to eat samosas and sleep anywhere. But after the Corona period, I became disciplined and now do yoga every day without fail. If you are not in good health, power and position are of no use,” Gadkari said. He also referred to the popular Hindi song “Sajan re jhooth mat bolo, na haathi hai na ghoda hai” while talking about the importance of life. “Life is precious,” he added.

Gadkari has spoken about retirement before

This is not the first time Gadkari has spoken about older leaders making way for younger people.

In January this year, he had said that the older generation should gradually step aside once a system or organisation was functioning smoothly, allowing younger people to take on greater responsibilities. He made those remarks while discussing the Advantage Vidarbha initiative in Nagpur.

His latest comments are being viewed in the same context, although their timing has added to the political speculation.

Gadkari remains a key Modi government minister

Gadkari is one of the senior members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet and has been serving as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. His ministry has been at the centre of the government’s major road and expressway expansion programme. The Prime Minister’s Office’s latest ministerial records list him as the minister in charge of the Road Transport and Highways portfolio.

At the same time, Gadkari has faced criticism over the government’s ethanol-blended petrol policy. The debate over E20 fuel intensified in recent months, with critics alleging that higher ethanol content could affect some vehicles. Gadkari has pushed back against what he has described as misinformation surrounding the policy and has also taken legal action over allegedly defamatory online content related to E20.

The controversy resurfaced this month after activist Tehseen Poonawalla criticised Gadkari over his comments on ethanol standards.