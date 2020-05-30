New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till June 30, albeit only for containment zones, as most of the activities have been allowed to resume outside the containment zones, in three phases, from June 8 onwards. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: After States, Centre Formally Allows Reopening of Religious Places From June 8

For workplaces, the ministry has announced the following guidelines:

(1.) As far as possible, companies have to allow work from home;

(2.) Offices, shops, work places, markets, and industrial & commercial establishments will have to follow stagger their work/business hours;

(3.) At all entry and exit points and common areas, thermal scanning will be done and handwashers and sanitisers will be provided;

(4.) The workplace and common facilities within it will be frequently sanitised. All points that come into human contact, for e.g door handles, too, will be frequently sanitised, including between shifts;

(5.) All persons in-charge at workplaces will ensure adequate social distancing between employees, adequate gap in shifts to prevent employees from mixing with each other, and staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.

The aforementioned guidelines, will, notably, come in effect from June 1.