New Delhi: With the surging fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, India on Tuesday said the world can’t afford another conflict and called for de-escalation of tensions amid the smell of war in the air over Europe. “Diplomacy and diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all,” Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, told news agency ANI.Also Read - Leave Ukraine Temporarily: India Issues Fresh Advisory For Students Amid Rising Tensions

“This morning we made a statement at UNSC. We’ve been clear there should be the de-escalation of tensions, that the world can’t afford another conflict, that diplomacy and diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all,” said Shringla on Russia-Ukraine crisis. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: At UNSC, India Calls For Restraint on All Sides | Key Points

We've been in touch with all concerned. EAM was at Munich Security Conference, he met a lot of our interlocutors. Our approach has been- de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy the only option. We don't want to see anything that results in further escalation of situation: HV Shringla pic.twitter.com/sNrCPm3p0r — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Also Read - World Can't Afford Another Conflict, Diplomatic Efforts Only Way Forward: India on Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Live

Emphasing that diplomacy the only option, Shringla said India has been in touch with all concerned parties with the approach of “de-escalate, de-conflict.” “External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker was at Munich Security Conference, he met a lot of our interlocutors. Our approach has been- de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy the only option. We don’t want to see anything that results in further escalation of situation,” the Foreign Secretary said.

India’s Statement At UNSC

As the UN Security Council met for a late-night emergency session, India warned that the latest actions of Russia in regard to Ukraine could “undermine peace and security” and called for restraint and de-escalation. Addressing the Council late Monday night, India’s Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti said: “The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.” He reiterated his earlier calls “for restraint on all sides” and added: “The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.” Calling for the protection of civilians, Tirumurti noted that about 20,000 Indians lived in Ukraine, some of them in border areas, and said: “The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us”. The emergency meeting requested by the US, France and the UK capped a day of sudden actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin recognising the breakaway rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent nations, announcing a security pact with them and ordering Russian troops to those areas as “peacekeepers”. With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, President Joe Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

(With inputs from agencies)