New Delhi: Just two weeks after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday died after developing complications due to the viral infection. The Home Ministry has decided that the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government offices on Thursday as a mark of tribute.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the Angadi's residence this evening.

As the news of his death broke out, several political leaders took Twitter to express their grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.”

Here’s how others reacted:

President Ram Nath Kovind

“Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.

With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones.”

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

“Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti”.

“Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me, he always guided & supported me. Under his leadership, Indian railways was taking many new dimensions,” he told reporters outside Angadi’s residence.

BJP President JP Nadda

“It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today. Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief.”

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

“Suresh Angadi was a popular leader who was elected four times in a row from the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. He was instrumental in bringing many railway projects to the state of Karnataka. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former PM and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”