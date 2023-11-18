By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup Final: Special Trains To Run Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad; Check Dates, Timings, Halts
ookings for the Cricket World Cup special train no. 01153 / 01154 will open on 18.11.2023 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.
World Cup Final: The Indian Railways will run special World Cup trains for cricket fans travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup Final between India and Australia. Providing details of the World Cup special trains, the Central Railway said a pair of special trains will run from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Ahmedabad and then back from Ahmedabad to CSMT after the match.
Trending Now
The World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19) between host team India and Australia.
You may like to read
Train service details
- Train 01153: CSMT- Ahmedabad Special Express
- Departure: CSMT at 10.30 pm on November 18
- Arrival: Ahmedabad at 06.40 am on November 19
- Train 01154: Ahmedabad – CSMT Special Express
- Departure: Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on November 20
- Arrival: CSMT at 10.35 am on November 20
- Halts: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad
Reservation: Bookings for the Cricket World Cup special train no. 01153 / 01154 will open on 18.11.2023 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.
Apart from this, to cater to the demand for air travellers planning to watch the ICC World Cup match on Sunday, Vistara Airlines will operate 8 additional flights to Ahmedabad from November 18 to 20. While 5 of these flights will operate from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 3 Vistara flight will take off from Delhi. On Monday, it will operate a Dreamliner to Ahmedabad.
Earlier, the Indian Railways arranged special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at the time of the India-Pakistan World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. A pair of superfast special trains also ran between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to ease the extra rush of cricket fans heading for a crucial match.
These special trains consisting of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches with halts at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations (in both directions).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.