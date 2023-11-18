World Cup Final: Special Trains To Run Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad; Check Dates, Timings, Halts

World Cup Final: The Indian Railways will run special World Cup trains for cricket fans travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup Final between India and Australia. Providing details of the World Cup special trains, the Central Railway said a pair of special trains will run from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Ahmedabad and then back from Ahmedabad to CSMT after the match.

The World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19) between host team India and Australia.

Train service details

Train 01153: CSMT- Ahmedabad Special Express

Departure: CSMT at 10.30 pm on November 18

CSMT at 10.30 pm on November 18 Arrival: Ahmedabad at 06.40 am on November 19

Ahmedabad at 06.40 am on November 19 Train 01154: Ahmedabad – CSMT Special Express

Departure: Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on November 20

Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on November 20 Arrival: CSMT at 10.35 am on November 20

CSMT at 10.35 am on November 20 Halts: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad

Reservation: Bookings for the Cricket World Cup special train no. 01153 / 01154 will open on 18.11.2023 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Apart from this, to cater to the demand for air travellers planning to watch the ICC World Cup match on Sunday, Vistara Airlines will operate 8 additional flights to Ahmedabad from November 18 to 20. While 5 of these flights will operate from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 3 Vistara flight will take off from Delhi. On Monday, it will operate a Dreamliner to Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the Indian Railways arranged special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at the time of the India-Pakistan World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. A pair of superfast special trains also ran between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to ease the extra rush of cricket fans heading for a crucial match.

These special trains consisting of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches with halts at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations (in both directions).

