World Cup Trophy 2023 Replica Made By Candle Artist In Kolkata Ahead Of Ind Vs Aus Final

World Cup Final: A Kolkata-based candle artist has made a replica of the World Cup Trophy 2023 ahead of the much-awaited India vs Australia match in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

World Cup 2023 Trophy Replica By Kolkata-based Candle Artist

New Delhi: The craze for cricket in India is unmatchable and nobody can deny that. Indian fans who adore cricket are always excited about the country’s tournaments and matches. The biggest cricket tournament in the world is the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is being hosted in India this year and till now, India has remained unbeatable and has also shattered multiple world records. Today, on November 19, 2023, India will be playing Australia in the World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With the kind of performance India has had, the fans are extremely excited about this match and have been praying for the country to get home the World Cup. Ahead of the finals, photos of a World Cup Trophy 2023 Replica have surfaced on social media which has been made by a Kolkata-based candle artist.

