New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day i.e. June 5 restated his commitment to ensuring a cleaner planet and said that living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future.

“Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister posted a video on Twitter, where he could be seen admiring the scenic view.

माता भूमिः पुत्रोऽहं पृथिव्याः। Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

The day has been celebrated annually since 1974 across the globe for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

On Tuesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched the #SelfiewithSapling campaign as part of the World Environment Day celebrations, urging people to plant a sapling and post a selfie with it on the social media. Insisting that environment protection had to be a people’s movement, Javadekar said, ‘Jan Bhagidari’ was integral to tackling environmental issues

(With IANS inputs)