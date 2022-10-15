World Food Day: World Food Day is celebrated on 16th October (Sunday) every year to remind us of the importance of nourishment. According to the United Nations, almost one in 10 people in the world are undernourished. Globally, around one in five children under the age of five were stunted in 2020, many as a result of inadequate nutrition. These facts highlight the importance of having sufficient food grain stock for the proper nourishment of humans across the globe. In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, India ranked 107th out of 121 countries. In the wake of this serious hunger issue, World Food Day is very relevant for India to create awareness about proper nourishment and ensure sufficient food for its people.Also Read - Here's Why Atta Prices Have Touched Record High

Why Do We Celebrate World Food Day? This Year’s Theme

The day is marked on 16 October each year. It commemorates the founding of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. The day is celebrated to create awareness about nourishment and food shortage across the globe. Hundreds of events and outreach activities around the world bring together governments, businesses, the public and the media to promote awareness and action for those suffering from hunger. This year's theme is 'Leave NO ONE behind'.

Wheat Shortage In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year in April in an event said that India was capable of providing foodgrain supplies to other countries if needed. The PM said that if the WTO allows we have a huge reservoir of foodgrains which will be sufficient to nourish the whole world. "The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow", Modi said.

But six months later the scenario looks different. According to the government agencies reports, the foodgrain stocks have depleted and are now at a 5-year low. According to the FCI, the foodgrain stocks are marginally above the mandatory level. According to an Indian Express report, the FCI stock for wheat and rice has been reduced to 511.36 lakh tonnes. The previous year the stock was around 816 lakh tonnes. Wheat stocks are at 227.5.

However, rice stocks (inclusive of grain derived from un-milled paddy) were nearly 2.8 times the necessary levels. As a result, the overall cereal stock position was relatively comfortable, despite FCI warehouses holding less grain compared to even four years ago.

The depleting stocks come even as the consumer price index (CPI) for “cereals and products” rose 11.53 per cent year-on-year in September.

According to experts, the depleting foodgrain stock is a matter of concern. Experts feel that rice stock is still sufficient but India could be staring at a possible wheat shortage in future if there is any further damage to the wheat crops.

In May, India restricted the export of wheat to enhance domestic availability.