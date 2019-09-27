New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and highlighted India’s contribution towards making the planet plastic-free.

“While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations ‘No more single-use plastic’. I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single-use plastic,” he said.

In his maiden speech at the global body after assuming office for the second term, PM Modi said, “When a developing nation successfully carries out the biggest cleanliness drive of the world and provides more than 11 crore toilets to its people just within 5 years, that system gives a message of inspiration to the entire world.”

Talking about terrorism that is emanating from the neighbouring country, PM Modi said terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country, but for all countries.

“We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, the world has to unite against terror,” PM Modi said.

In his speech at the UNGA, PM Modi highlighted issues such as development, security, counter-terrorism and climate change.