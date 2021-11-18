New Delhi: To mark the commencement of World Heritage Week celebrations, the Archaeological Survey of India on Thursday issued an order and said the entry to all centrally protected historical monuments and sites will be free for tourists tomorrow.Also Read - Wow! 72-Year-Old Man Makes Rotating House as a Monument of Love For His Wife

As per the fresh order from the ASI, the entry for tourists will be free at Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Akbar’s Tomb in Sikandra, Itmad-ud-daulah, and other monuments. However, tourists will not be able to enjoy the Taj Mahal on the day due to its weekly closing. Also Read - Long Distance Runner & Cyclist Runs For Over 22 Km to Urge People to Keep Yamuna Clean

“The entry charge is being waived to mark the ‘World Heritage Week’ held during November 19-25 by the UNESCO,: an ASI official told news agency PTI. Also Read - Taj Mahal to Open For Night Viewing After Over a Year. Check Dates, Timings

“Entry for tourists, including foreign nationals, will be free across the country at the centrally protected monuments as per the directions of the director General office, New Delhi,” Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, said.

He added that the objective of observing this week is to make tourists aware about their rich heritage.

Part of the World Heritage Week celebrations, the ASI said that cultural programmes will be held at these monuments, and officials will hold interactions with students and tourists to make them aware about their heritage.

The development comes as the coronavirus cases have gone down in the country significantly. With just 11,919 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,44,78,517, while the number of active cases has gone up to 1,28,762, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 41 straight days now and less than 50,000 fresh cases have been reported for 144 consecutive days.

The number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 1,28,762, accounting for 0.37 per cent of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid inoculation drive has exceeded 114.46 crore.