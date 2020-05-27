New Delhi: ‘COVID-19 vaccine will come by next year’, Harvard health expert Professor Ashish Jha said, while interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, as part of the series aired on grand old party social media channels. Professor Johan Giesecke a well-known Swedish physician and Professor Emeritus at the Karolinska Institute at Stockholm also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic. He asserted that no country thought of exit strategy prior to announcing the lockdown.

While Jha exuded confidence that a vaccine will be available in a year's time, Prof Giesecke said India should practice a lockdown that is as 'soft' as possible, 'as a severe lockdown will ruin its economy very quickly'.

Jha, a professor of Global Health at TH Chan School of Public Health and Director, Harvard Global Health institute, claimed that coronavirus is a '12-18 months' problem and the world is not going to be free of this till 2021. He also called for the need for aggressive testing strategy for high-risk areas.

Gandhi, while interacting with the experts, said life is going to change post COVID-19. "If 9/11 was a new chapter, this will be a new book," he remarked.

On the other hand, Professor Johan Giesecke, former chief scientist, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control suggested that the exit has to be step wise. “Take away restrictions in India one by one, you take one away, you soften one restriction,” he stated adding,”Wait 2-3 weeks and see what happens. If you have more spread of the disease, then take one step back and try another restriction.”

“I think it will take months to really ease out the lockdown. But you must do one restriction at a time and see what happens,” Giesecke stated further.