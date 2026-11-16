World is on fire, India should prepare for future conflicts: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called for strengthening India’s defence ecosystem and preparing for future conflicts, highlighting changing warfare patterns.

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Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called for strengthening India’s defence ecosystem and preparing for future conflicts, highlighting changing warfare patterns. | image; x

Defence Secy Calls For Preparedness For Future Conflicts: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday called for building a defence ecosystem capable of ‘anticipating, developing and sustaining capabilities,’ citing the continuously changing character of modern warfare. While addressing a gathering during a session titled ‘Strengthening India’s Defence Preparedness’ at ANI National Security Summit 3.0, he said the country must adapt to changes in modern warfare and take lessons for the future.

What Did Defence Secretary Say?

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that true defence preparedness lies not just in possessing military resources but in the ability to sustain and adapt them during challenges.

“True strength of a nation’s defence preparedness is not determined by what it possesses but what it can bring to sustain and adapt when confronted with a challenge. The issue is: how do we acquire these capabilities and build a defence ecosystem capable of anticipating, developing and sustaining capabilities required for tomorrow. The world is on fire in many ways,” he said.

“The character of warfare is also changing. And some of those dimensions of those changes were brought home to us also during Operation Sindoor. Obviously, we had to take lessons from that. And we have to also consider the possibility of simultaneous and interconnected contingencies in the future: a combination of conventional military confrontations with cyber disruptions, electronic interference, attacks on communication networks, and disruption to critical infrastructure,” he said.