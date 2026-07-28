World Nature Conservation Day 2026: Zee Media marks the occasion with ‘My Earth, My Duty’ campaign

As World Nature Conservation Day 2026 is observed, Zee Media has introduced a dedicated campaign that inspires individuals to take simple yet meaningful steps towards a cleaner and greener planet.

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Zee Media launches nationwide 'My Earth, My Duty' campaign (PC: Zee News)

World Nature Conservation Day 2026: Protecting environment is not only about large movements or government efforts, but also about individual actions that create meaningful change. On World Nature Conservation Day 2026, Zee Media has launched ‘My Earth, My Duty’ campaign to highlight importance of taking personal responsibility towards nature. The initiative focuses on the inspiring journey of Satyam Dixit, a young changemaker who transformed his personal struggles into a mission to help communities and protect the environment.

Satyam Dixit’s journey from challenges to change

Born into a humble family, Satyam Dixit experienced several hardships during his early years. His father worked as pedal rickshaw puller before becoming a watchman and the family lived in rented house. These experiences taught Satyam the value of hard work and responsibility from a young age.

While still studying, Satyam started earning money by selling momos to support his family. Later, during his college years, he worked as delivery executive while continuing his education. The challenges he faced shaped his outlook and developed strong desire to contribute towards society.

A life-changing decision during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic became major turning point in Satyam’s life. At the time, he was preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and had plans for different career path. However, seeing people struggle during the health crisis changed his priorities.

Instead of focusing only on his own goals, Satyam decided to step forward and help those in need. His efforts during the pandemic gradually developed into a larger social initiative focused on environmental protection, cleanliness and creating awareness among citizens.

From a local effort to a nationwide environmental movement

What started as a small initiative has now expanded across more than 200 cities in India. The movement conducts cleanliness drives in public areas, riverbanks and other locations where waste accumulation affects environment.

The campaign goes beyond simply removing garbage. It promotes responsible waste disposal, recycling practices and awareness about reducing plastic pollution. The initiative also encourages people to rethink traditional practices that contribute to environmental damage and adopt more sustainable habits.

Zee Media launched ‘My Earth, My Duty’ campaign on World Nature Conservation Day READ: https://t.co/WxreffGQch https://t.co/WxreffGQch — WION (@WIONews) July 28, 2026

Encouraging people to take responsibility for nature

The initiative aims to make people understand that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility and every individual can contribute. Through awareness programmes and community participation, the movement works towards creating long-term behavioural changes. The idea of Satyam is to inspire citizens to care for their surroundings rather than leaving environmental issues for others to solve.

The message behind ‘My Earth, My Duty’

Zee Media’s ‘My Earth, My Duty’ campaign highlights that meaningful change begins with individual action. Satyam Dixit’s journey shows how determination can inspire communities and encourage people to protect the planet.