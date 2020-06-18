New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday came down heavily on China for its aggression in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 soldiers of Indian Army were martyred and said the whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China. Also Read - Soldiers Injured in Ladakh Clash With Chinese Troops ‘Stable’ Now, Can Join Work in Week Time, Says Army

Saying that it's a blessing in disguise for the Indian economy, Gadkari said the increasing number of people from different parts of the world now want to deal with India. He said in this, the country needs to increase export and reduce import.

"The whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China. It's a blessing in disguise for the Indian economy. A lot of people from different parts of the world want to deal with India. In this situation, we need to increase our export and reduce import," Gadkari said.

The statement from the Union Minister comes at a time when the Central government is working on steps to reduce the import dependence on China and boost domestic manufacturing.

China accounts for about 14 per cent of India’s imports and is a major supplier for sectors like cell phones, telecom, power, plastic toys and critical pharma ingredients.

As per updates, the major steps on which the government is working now is to restrict low quality Chinese imports, and for that technical regulations, which includes safety and quality standards, for about 370 products are being formulated with a view to cut imports of these non-essential items from countries like China.

The main imported items from China include chemicals, steel, consumer electronics, heavy machinery, telecom goods, paper, rubber articles, glass, industrial machinery, metal articles, furniture, pharma, fertiliser, food and textiles.

The other steps that the Centre is taking include attracting global companies that are seeking to set up alternate global supply chains outside China.

The government recently put import restrictions on tyres, while also making its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb “opportunistic takeovers” of domestic firms, following the COVID-19 pandemic, a move which will restrict FDI from China.