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World order wont be shaped by one nation: Dr Subhash Chandra shares insights at WION World Pulse summit, highlights Swami Vivekanandas philosophy

‘World order won’t be shaped by one nation’: Dr Subhash Chandra shares insights at WION World Pulse summit, highlights Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy

According to Dr. Chandra, this summit will showcase WION’s spirit of ‘World Is One which the world urgently needs in today’s challenging circumstances.

The WION World PULSE – Leaders’ Confluence, an epicenter of global discussion in the center of New Delhi, has brought together key leaders, policy makers, and pioneers of various industries from both India and other global power sectors. During its inaugural gathering, Dr. Subhash Chandra, founder of the Zee Group and former Rajya Sabha member, spoke about the purpose of the esteemed WION World Pulse Summit.

He explained that the WION World Pulse was established with the goal of assessing what we consider important at this point; that there is no single nation or idea that establishes ‘world order’. Additionally, he stated that the acronym ‘WION’ stands for World is One, which suggests that the entire world is one family.

What does ‘World Is One’ mean?

He said that WION (World Is One) channel was inspired by the Indian spiritual belief of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the entire world is one family. According to Dr. Chandra, this concept is from Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the UN’s Parliament of Religions. Furthermore, he stated that WION also reflects India’s ancient and timeless perspective about the universe.

Why does Dr. Chandra say one nation can’t decide the world order?

According to Dr. Chandra, this summit will showcase WION’s spirit of ‘World Is One which the world urgently needs in today’s challenging circumstances. Later, he mentioned that representatives from countries involved in current conflicts are present at the event. The sole purpose of the summit is to understand today’s circumstances, because the future is shaped by the present.

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According to Dr. Chandra, in today’s world, war dominates over dialogue, which is completely opposite to WION’s philosophy. Emerging world alliances are growing, and the big question for global media is: If we are all part of one global family, why do we act as if we’re not? Dr. Chandra also spoke about India’s evolution in the international arena; in the past, India was not nearly as involved in global events, but today its presence cannot be ignored. With a population estimated at 1.4 billion, India has made great strides in growing its economy and has talented people working across the globe.

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