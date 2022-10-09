Dakiya Daak Laya! Dakiya Daak Laya!Also Read - Floating Post Office In Srinagar : A 200- Year-Old Marvel Delivering Letters On Boats
World Post Day 2022: A bell filled with anticipation, eagerness and suspense, the arrival of the postman used to be one of the most anticipated part of the day during earlier times. What could be in the message? A happy news, something dreadful or maybe a telegram or an already anticipated letter. Postal mails were one of the earliest modes of communication. Therefore, commemorating postal services in India, every year October 9 is celebrated as World Post Day.
Postal network across the globe is one of the most important networking facility as there are still places hidden in nooks where there are no digital footprints but only the bell of a postman.
WORLD POST DAY 2022: HISTORY, SIGNIFICANCE, THEME
Postal services had emerged around the 1600s. The day is celebrated in order to commemorate the date of establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). It began in 1873 in Switzerland.
This day also facilitates as a medium to spread awareness among the people as these services have played a pivotal role in contributing to a nation’s social and economic growth.
More than 150 countries mark World Post Day in a variety of ways, according to the United Nations’ list of observances. This year the theme of World Post Day 2022 is ‘Post for Planet’
WORLD POST DAY 2022: INTERESTING FACTS
Dakshin Gangotri Post Office (Image: All India Radio Twitter)
- The first post office in India was started by the British East Indian Company in 1764.
- Mahatma Gandhi was the first person whose picture was depicted on free India’s stamp (1948).
- The highest post office in the world is located Hikkim, in Spiti and Lahaul District of Himachal Pradesh situated perched at an elevation of 15,500 ft (4,700 m).
- India was the first country in the Commonwealth to issue airmail stamps.
- World’s first official airmail – The flight took of from India on 18 February 1911 and covered a distance of 18 km from Allahabad to Naini.
- The Postal Index Number (PIN code) is a six-digit, Unique code of post-office numbering. It was introduced on 15 August, 1972 by Shriram Bhikaji Velankar.
- India has the largest postal network in the world with 1,54,939 post offices as on March 31, 2015.
- Due to the increase of digital services, Indian Post had terminated two important services – Telegram (in 2013) and Money order (in 2015).
- India also boasts of the only floating post office in India over the beautiful Dal Lake, Srinagar.
- Located in Dakshin Gangotri, India’s first scientific base in Antarctica, this post office first became operational on February 24, 1984. It was established during the third Indian expedition to the White Continent.