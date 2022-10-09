Dakiya Daak Laya! Dakiya Daak Laya!Also Read - Floating Post Office In Srinagar : A 200- Year-Old Marvel Delivering Letters On Boats

World Post Day 2022: A bell filled with anticipation, eagerness and suspense, the arrival of the postman used to be one of the most anticipated part of the day during earlier times. What could be in the message? A happy news, something dreadful or maybe a telegram or an already anticipated letter. Postal mails were one of the earliest modes of communication. Therefore, commemorating postal services in India, every year October 9 is celebrated as World Post Day.

Postal network across the globe is one of the most important networking facility as there are still places hidden in nooks where there are no digital footprints but only the bell of a postman.

WORLD POST DAY 2022: HISTORY, SIGNIFICANCE, THEME

Postal services had emerged around the 1600s. The day is celebrated in order to commemorate the date of establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). It began in 1873 in Switzerland.

This day also facilitates as a medium to spread awareness among the people as these services have played a pivotal role in contributing to a nation’s social and economic growth.

More than 150 countries mark World Post Day in a variety of ways, according to the United Nations’ list of observances. This year the theme of World Post Day 2022 is ‘Post for Planet’

WORLD POST DAY 2022: INTERESTING FACTS