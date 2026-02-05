Home

Insult to Sikhs: PM Modi attacks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over gaddar remark at Ravneet Bittu

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the world is moving towards a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: In a big statement from the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition walk out on Thursday. The Prime Minister has mentioned that the world is praising us for the trade deal signed with the European Union. The Prime Minister has also said that opposition party Congress had no planning and vision, adding that the NDA government was spending a lot of time “correcting” Congress’s mistakes. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Prime Minister has said about global and national happenings in the Rajya Sabha.

What PM Modi has said in his Parliament speech?

The Prime Minister started his reply as Opposition parties raised slogans saying the ‘Leader of Opposition should be allowed to speak’ amid the stand-off in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister took a dig at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and suggested he can raise slogans while sitting.

What PM Modi has said about new global order?

The Prime Minister said the world is moving towards a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is clear, the world is moving towards a new world order. After the second world war, a world order was created, now the world is moving towards a new world order. If we analyse it independently, it is leaning towards India,” Modi said.

“The world is talking about the global south, India is a loud voice of the global south,” he said. He mentioned the trade deals being finalised with different countries.

What PM Modi said on India-EU trade deal?

“We are doing future-ready trade deals with a lot of countries. In the past few days, we have had nine major trade deals, and the mother of all deals was the one with the European Union,” he said.

In addition to these things, PM Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition, which had staged a walkout, and said, “They got tired and left… But some day they will have to reply… How did they bring India to a point that no country was coming forward to have a trade deal with us.”

