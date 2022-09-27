“The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – St. AugustineAlso Read - Aye Halo! Best Places For Dandiya And Garba Night In Delhi - NCR

World Tourism Day 2022: Travelling is not merely about exploring destinations. It is exploring rejuvenation, tranquility and unwinding in the intriguing pages of nature, culture and heritage of variegated places all across the world. It is not just luxury but also a way of life. Therefore, celebrating the essence of travel, September 27 , every year is observed as World Tourism Day.

History

World Tourism Day has been held on 27 September each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO five years later.

Significance

António Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations said, “World Tourism Day celebrates the power of tourism to foster inclusion, protect nature and promote cultural understanding.”

Tourism is a powerful driver for sustainable development. It contributes to the education and empowerment of women and youth and advances the socioeconomic and cultural development of communities. It plays a critical part in the social protection systems that form the foundation for resilience and prosperity, he added.

Theme

Promoting the the importance of tourism, each year celebrates one aspect of travel. This year the theme for World Tourism Day is ‘ Rethinking Tourism’. As the world grapples with multiple challenges, travel dynamics have changes over the years. As the world is still reeling from COVID 19 effects, many countries have now stepped out. From digital nomads, workcation, to sustainable and eco tourism, this industry has come along way.

UN World Tourism Organization Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili said, “ In 2022, we once again recognize the opportunities that tourism has brought – and continues to bring – people everywhere. However, this year especially we also recognize that we cannot go back to the old ways of working. We must Rethink Tourism.”

This year travel is all about putting people and planet first and bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector.

Happy World Tourism Day!