Vaccination Drive: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch mega vaccination drive in the country at 10:30 AM today. Over 3 lakh healthcare workers will get the shots today which will mark the first day of Coronavirus vaccination drive. Ahead of the launch of the vaccine drive, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparations and visited the dedicated COVID control room set up at the Nirman Bhawan premises of the health ministry. Vardhan said India’s exercise to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 shall be the largest immunisation drive of the world. Also Read - World's Biggest COVID-19 Vaccination Drive to Begin at 10:30 AM | LIVE Updates

Infiltration across LoC: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said around 300 to 400 Pakistan-based terrorists are waiting in launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Indian side. The Army Chief added that Indian security forces at forward locations are keeping an eye on the activities of the terrorists. Speaking during Army Day celebrations in Delhi, the Army Chief also said that the forces deployed at LoC are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations. Also Read - India Set to Rollout World’s Biggest Vaccination Drive Today, 3 Lakh Health Workers to Get Shots on Day 1

Farmers’ Protest: The 9th round of talks between the farmer unions and the Centre remained inconclusive yesterday as both the parties could not come to any resolution. However, the next round of talks will be held on January 19. The meeting on Friday discussed three agricultural laws before the lunch break. The MSP Guarantee act was discussed after the break. Also Read - India's Vaccine Drive From Tomorrow: Health Ministry Lays Guidelines, Precautions | Check Details Here

Mumbai Schools: All schools in Mumbai that fall under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits will remain closed till further orders, the BMC said on Friday. The latest school shutdown order by the BMC is an extension of the previous order from December 29, 2020, when the civic body said all schools in Maharashtra will remain closed till January 15 due to COVID-19 spread in the state.

For breaking and latest news, stay tuned to India.com as it brings all the happening news and events of the day.