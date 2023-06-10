Home

News

India

World’s Most Expensive Mango Costing Rs 2.75 Lakh Per Kg Showcased at Siliguri Fest

World’s Most Expensive Mango Costing Rs 2.75 Lakh Per Kg Showcased at Siliguri Fest

According to the trade promotion centre, these mangoes are high in antioxidants and include folic acid, beta-carotene, and other nutrients that are ideal for those with tired eyes. They also aid in preventing eyesight loss.

Siliguri Fest Showcases World's Most Expensive Mango Costing Rs 2.75 Lakh Per Kg. Image : ANI

Siliguri: Touted as the world’s most expensive mango that costs around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg was showcased at a local fest in Siliguri. The Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT) and Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) organised the mango festival. With over 262 different species on display, the Mango Festival attempts to celebrate the many and varied mangoes that exist in the world.

Named as Miyazaki mango, the fruit has gathered over 600K views- and thousands of likes and hundreds of comments for its uniqueness on Twitter.

Miyazaki Mango Origin:

According to a report by India Today, the Miyazaki mango, which is typically found in Japan, is now grown in India’s Birbhum area of West Bengal. According to the report, a Miyazaki mango tree was planted close to a mosque in the Birbhum district’s Dubrajpur city, and it has been drawing visitors from all across the state. These mangoes are called after the Japanese city of Miyazaki, where they were initially cultivated. This fuit often contains 15% sugar or more.

The ‘Egg of the Sun’ mango, or Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese, is typically over 350 grams in weight and contains 15% or more sugar.

Health Benefits:

According to the trade promotion centre, these mangoes are high in antioxidants and include folic acid, beta-carotene, and other nutrients that are ideal for those with tired eyes. They also aid in preventing eyesight loss.

You may like to read

Birbhum: Hub Of Miyazaki Mangoes

According to the Siliguri Times, Shaukat Hussain, a farmer from West Bengal’s Birbhum region, took part in the festival by displaying 10 pieces of Miyazaki mango. These mangoes are priced at 2.75 lakh per kg, according to ANI.

Several Twitter users rushed to the Twitter post and shared reactions. One of them said “Forget gold, I’m investing in these mangoes. In a few years, I’ll be swimming in mango margaritas and retiring on a tropical island.”

Another user wrote, “Looks like they crossed mango with Apple.” Another user made a pun on “Aam admi” – which means “common man,” but literally translates to “mango people.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.