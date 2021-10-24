New Delhi: Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 reveals the list of the world’s most powerful passports and India has slipped five positions, making it stand at 90th position. Earlier, India was ranked 85th on it.Also Read - India to Grant Tourist Visa to Foreigners Coming Through Chartered Flights From Today | Details Inside

Japan along with Singapore takes the number 1 position in the Passport Index. Earlier, Indian passports got a visa-free score of 58, which meant that Indian passport holders can visit 58 countries without a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the most accurate database and enhanced by Henley and Partner's research team.

The Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 has arrived at a time when countries across the globe are beginning to ease their international travel restrictions. Due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, all international travel, flights, and others were put on hold.

In the Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021, Germany and South Korea have secured the second position, whereas countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, and Yemen secure the least powerful on the list.

According to the Henley’s Q4 global mobility report, the global mobility gap is at its widest point ever and continues to expand due to proliferating barriers to entry erected since the outbreak of the pandemic. It further said, “Many countries in the global south have relaxed their borders in a concerted effort to revive their economies but there has been very little reciprocity from countries in the global north, which have enforced some of the most stringent inbound Covid-19-related travel restrictions. Even fully vaccinated travelers from countries at the lower end of the Henley Passport Index remain locked out of most of the developed world.”