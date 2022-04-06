New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has recently shared a video of the world’s highest Railway Arch Bridge being constructed over the Chenab River in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Presently under construction, the project, once fully completed, the 1,315 metres long bridge will stand at 359 metres above the level of the river bed, making it the highest railway bridge in the world and is 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The construction of the bridge, aimed to provide direct connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, started in 2004. Taking to social media platform, it tweeted: “India’s Unparalleled Engineering Feat! Watch the glimpses of the progress of the world’s highest Railway Arch Bridge over Chenab River.”Also Read - World's Highest Rail Bridge Will Connect Kashmir With Rest of India

Here, watch the glimpses of the progress of the world’s highest Indian Railways Arch Bridge over the Chenab river: Also Read - Day after quake, fear in Jammu and Kashmir

India's Unparalleled Engineering Feat! Watch the glimpses of the progress of the world's highest Railway Arch Bridge over Chenab River.#Infra4India pic.twitter.com/qqkq06rRjh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 5, 2022

Here are the list of Top 10 World’s Highest Bridge

1. Millau Viaduct

The Millau Viaduct is a cable-stayed bridge that is both tall (in structural height) and high (in deck height). The Millau Viaduct is situated in France. Millau Viaduct has a structural height of 336.4 meters (1,104 ft), and a deck height of 270 m (890 ft) above the valley floor. The Millau Viaduct was opened to the world on 2004. The bridge is (as of 8 February 2020) the tallest bridge, but only the twenty-sixth highest bridge in the world.

2. Çanakkale Bridge

The Çanakkale Bridge is a suspension bridge. The Çanakkale Bridge is situated in Turkey. Çanakkale Bridge has a structural height of 334 metres (1,096 ft), and a lenght of 2,023 metres (6,637 ft). The Çanakkale Bridge was opened to the world on 2022.

3. Pingtang Bridge

The Pingtang Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Pingtang Bridge is situated in China. Pingtang Bridge has a structural height of 332 metres (1,089 ft), and a lenght of 2×550 metres (1,800 ft). The Bridge was opened to the world on 2019.

4. Hutong Yangtze River Bridge

The Hutong Yangtze River Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Pingtang Bridge is situated in China. Hutong Yangtze River Bridge has a structural height of 325 metres (1,066 ft), and a lenght of 1,092 metres (3,583 ft). The Hutong Yangtze River bridge was opened to the world on 2019.

5. Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge

The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge is a Cable-Suspension bridge. The Pingtang Bridge is situated in Turkey. Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge has a structural height of 322 metres (1,056 ft), and a lenght of 1,408 metres (4,619 ft). The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge was opened to the world on 2016.

6. Russky Bridge

The Russky Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Pingtang Bridge is situated in Russia. Russky Bridge has a structural height of 320.9 metres (1,053 ft), and a lenght of 1,104 metres (3,622 ft). The Russky Bridge was opened to the world on 2012.

7. Sutong Bridge

The Sutong Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Pingtang Bridge is situated in China. Sutong Bridge has a structural height of 306 metres (1,004 ft), and a lenght of 1,088 metres (3,570 ft). The Sutong Bridge was opened to the world on 2008.

8. Stonecutters Bridge

The Stonecutters Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Stonecutters Bridge is situated in Hong Kong. Stonecutters Bridge has a structural height of 298 metres (978 ft), and a lenght of 1,018 metres (3,340 ft). The Stonecutters Bridge was opened to the world on 2009.

9. Chishi Bridge

The Chishi Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Chishi Bridge is situated in China. Chishi Bridge has a structural height of 288 metres (945 ft), and a lenght of 380 metres (1,250 ft). The Chishi Bridge was opened to the world on 2016.

10. Qingshan Yangtze River Bridge

The Qingshan Yangtze River Bridge is a Cable-stayed bridge. The Chishi Bridge is situated in China. Qingshan Yangtze River Bridge has a structural height of 283.5 metres (930 ft), and a lenght of 938 metres (3,077 ft). The Qingshan Yangtze River Bridge was opened to the world on 2021.