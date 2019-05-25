New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath skipped the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet held on Saturday to discuss the party’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reportedly due to worries over his government back in MP.

Kamal Nath reportedly stayed back in Bhopal over fears that the BJP now might try to topple his wafer-thin majority state government.

According to reports, senior BJP leaders had earlier claimed to topple the Madhya Pradesh government but then decided to wait for the General election result. The Congress party was handed a heavy drubbing in the 2019 General election by amassing only 52 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha contest.

Most of the party’s senior leaders such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the meet. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Amarinder Singh, and Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the meeting. Chief ministers of four Congress-ruled states and the Union Territory of Puducherry were asked to attend the CWC meet.

One of the foremost agendas on the table at the CWC meet was to tackle the challenge of keeping the flock together in states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, where efforts were on to destabilize the government.

Recently, BJP general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya hinted at a possible change of guard in Madhya Pradesh when he said he wasn’t sure whether Kamal Nath would survive as the Chief Minister for 22 days after the Lok Sabha election results.

“Right now there is a question mark over survival of Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister for 22 days after the Lok Sabha election results,” said Vijayvargiya responding to reporters’ questions on the Congress claim of winning 22 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya’s comment threw weight behind other BJP leaders’ claims that the state would not have a Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress won 114 of the state’s 230 seats in the state assembly nearly six months ago where the majority mark is 116. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party then offered unconditional support to the government. The BSP has two seats in the House and the SP one. The BJP has 109 seats. Four Independents are also backing the government. After the Chhindwara MLA Deepak Saksena resigned to vacate the seat for Kamal Nath the Cong’ess’s strength is 113.

Assured of the Congress government continuing in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath told reporters that all MLAs were in touch with him and had faith in each other.

