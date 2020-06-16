New Delhi: At a time when the Indian Army said at least 20 soldiers have been killed in the Ladakh standoff on Monday night, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned PM Modi’s silence on the intrusion of foreign troops and said it was worrying for the country. Also Read - Galwan Valley: Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Pay Tribute After 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred in Face-Off With China

The Congress leader said the nation is waiting for an official statement from Prime Minister Modi. Also Read - Unless Both Sides Resort to Non-violence, Perpetual Peace Will be Problem: Tibet on Ladakh Face-off

“The PM has maintained a worrying silence since May 5. Can you imagine any other Head of Government not saying a word for 7 weeks since the intrusion of foreign troops into a country,” the former Union minister asked on Twitter. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: After Violent Clash in Galwan Valley, India-China Disengage; Army Confirms 20 Deaths

The PM has maintained a worrying silence since May 5. Can you imagine any other Head of Government not saying a word for 7 weeks since the intrusion of foreign troops into a country? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 16, 2020

Chidambaram said one has seen the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs that says nothing new after the news broke out at 12.52 PM on Tuesday, thanks to an Army WhatsApp group.

“We have seen the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs that says nothing new after the news broke out at 12.52 PM today thanks to an Army WhatsApp group,” the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

“Admittedly, Indian lives have been lost. Who are the brave men who have made the supreme sacrifice? Is one of them a Tamil/Indian from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu,” Chidamabarm also asked.

The development comes as the Indian Army on Tuesday said a total of 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Initially, the Army said one officer and two soldiers were killed. Later in the night, issuing a statement, the Army said 17 more soldiers who “were were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total toll to 20.

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020,” the Army said, adding that the “Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”