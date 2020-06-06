New Delhi: Even though India is yet to completely enter the ‘unlock 1’ phase, it has now overtaken Spain to become the fifth worst-hit country in the world by Coronavirus. The country on Saturday reported a total of 2,41,970 cases. Spain currently has 2,40,978 cases. Also Read - Come Out of Illusion, Delhi is in Community Transmission Stage, Says Ex-ICMR chief

Today morning, the country had surpassed Italy in the number of COVID-19 cases and became the sixth worst-affected in the world. The total tally then stood at 2,36,657, including 115942 active cases, 11,4073 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,642 deaths.

Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 per cent as reported on Friday.