New Delhi: After Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, following a violent attack that took place on Sunday in the varsity, Vice-Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday took a dig at the actor, questioning her why she couldn’t extend her support to “thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching”. It must be noted that the VC did not name the actress explicitly in his statement.

“I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them,” news agency ANI quoted the VC as saying.

Deepika Padukone was applauded for standing in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. She had made an impromptu visit to the campus while in Delhi to promote her movie, Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone, in an interview with news channel AajTak had said, “What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women’s hostel.

Over 30 people, including JNUSU president Ghosh, were injured in the violence.