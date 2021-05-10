New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Monday saying the government’s “repeated chest-thumping” at receiving foreign aid to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the country is pathetic and had it done its job, it would not have come to this. Also Read - Govt Turns Down SC Suggestion on Uniform COVID-19 Vaccine Pricing For Centre & States

The Congress had last week demanded transparency and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public the details of all the relief material received by India from different countries.

"GOI's repeated chest-thumping at receiving foreign aid is pathetic. Had GOI done its job, it wouldn't have come to this," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

As India reels under a calamitous second wave of the coronavirus infection, it has received large amounts of medical supplies from a significant number of countries, including the US, Russia, France, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and Kuwait.