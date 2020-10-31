New Delhi: Continuing the war of words with Congress on Pulwama terror attack wherein 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said their party members would rather sit home than indulging in “disgusting politics”. Also Read - 'Apologise For What?': Shashi Tharoor Hits Back at BJP For Queries About Pulwama

“I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections,” Rajnath said at a public gathering in Patna. Also Read - Pakistan Minister Admitting Involvement in Pulwama Attack Reveals Truth, Says Rajnath Singh

“We’d rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics,” he said. Also Read - Munger Violence: CISF Report Says Local Police Fired First

#WATCH I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections. We'd rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Patna pic.twitter.com/BdzlJF11ET — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit back at BJP’s demands for his party to apologise for questions posed to the government after the attack in February last year.

He was “still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for…”, Tharoor said.

“I am still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for. For expecting the government to keep our soldiers safe? For rallying around the flag rather than politicising a national tragedy? For expressing condolences to the families of our martyrs?” he said in a tweet.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday had posted a tweet referring to a sensational claim by a Pakistan minister – that his country was responsible for the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a military convoy.

“Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress… who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country,” Javadekar tweeted, referring to statements by Congress leaders earlier this year, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

The Pulwama attack – that took place weeks before last year’s Lok Sabha election – and the ensuing air strikes by the Air Force, triggered political sparring over a narrative built by the BJP around a tough policy against terror that the party repeatedly raised during campaigning.

While the Congress and Left accused the BJP of capitalising on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning hit out at the opposition over its stand on Pulwama, saying the Pakistan minister’s revelations had exposed its true face.