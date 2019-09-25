New Delhi: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party next month during the Haryana assembly polls, claimed BJP sources on Wednesday.

Hailing from Haryana, Dutt became a famous wrestler after winning the bronze medal for India in the 2012 Olympic Games. It must be noted that the wrestler was in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from BJP in the Lok Sabha elections held this year. In fact, a report said that BJP’s state unit recommended Yogeshwar Dutt as their candidate in the general election.

Earlier on Septmeber 25, Dutt met the Haryana unit BJP president Subhash Barala and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt met Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Subhash Barala in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/namFkYT1ks — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Besides a bronze medal, Dutt had won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. In the year 2013, Dutt was honoured with Padma Shri award.

He may get party’s ticket for one of the assembly segments in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, which is his home district as well, claimed sources.

Meanwhile, former MP and Congress leader Kailasho Saini joined the BJP in presence of Barala at the Haryana Bhawan here.

The assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21.

(With inputs from PTI)