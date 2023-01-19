Home

Wrestlers Protest Against WFI Chief Intensifies, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur To Meet Athletes | 10 Points

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday that he would meet with the protesting wrestlers as soon as he returns to Delhi and promised appropriate action.

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will meet the agitating wrestlers at his official residence in Delhi at 10 pm on Thursday. Several wrestler, including Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, continued their protest for the second day Thursday over sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Earlier today, in a startling revelation, a crying Vinesh Phogat alleged that Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator and BJP MP.

The wrestlers who brought laurels for the nation held a press conference, where they launched a scathing attack against the federation and its president. At a news conference before wrapping up the second day of their sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar with around 200 others, the three wrestlers – among India’s most decorated wrestlers – said, “We did not want to take the legal route because we had faith in the Prime Minister.”

Here Are The Top 10 Updates:

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday that he would meet with the protesting wrestlers as soon as he returns to Delhi and promised appropriate action. The Sports Ministry has sought a response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) “within the next 72 hours” on the allegations by wrestlers against the federation chief and coaches. Several wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, protested against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh denied all allegations, saying he would hang himself if the claims against him are proven. The WFI has called for an Emergency General Council Meeting in Ayodhya to discuss the issue. The protesting players met government officials after wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a message from the government. Vinesh Phogat, 28, made the allegations against Singh and trainers at a public protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, backed by several other top wrestlers. PM Modi should break his “silence” on the allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Congress said. The Delhi Commission for Women, a local body that looks after women’s issues, has issued notice to the sports ministry and asked the city police to file a case. The allegations come months after the coach of the country’s national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.