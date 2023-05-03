Home

PT Usha Meets Protesting Wrestlers At Jantar Mantar Days After ‘Indiscipline’ Remark

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met with the protesting wrestlers in Jantar Mantar days after criticising them for not waiting for the report of the committee on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

PT Usha was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia at the protest site. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Wednesday visited Jantar Mantar to meet with the wrestlers who have been sitting on a protest demanding the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

PT Usha was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia at the protest site.

#WATCH | Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting since 11 days. pic.twitter.com/Vs3Lp1ZHaO — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Wrestlers Protest At Jantar Mantar | Top Developments

The development comes days after PT Usha criticised the wrestlers for not waiting for the report of the committee. “The players should not have protested on the streets. They should have at least waited for the report of the committee. What they have done is not good for the game and the country. It is a negative approach,” Usha said on April 27.

“Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline,” the IOA president had told mediapersons earlier.

Several wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat had then reacted strongly to PT Usha’s comments. “Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and got inspired by her. Where is indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully,” Sakshee said.

Vinesh Phogat, a CWG and World Championships medalist termed Usha’s comments as “insensitive”. “We live as per the constitution and are independent citizens. We can go anywhere. If we are sitting out in the streets, there must be some reason, a reason that nobody listened to us, be it IOA or Sports Ministry. Her saying this is insensitive. I even called her, but she did not pick up my phone,” Vinesh Phogat said.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said, “You feel sad when she says these things because she is the IOA Chief and a woman herself, she cried for her academy in front of the media. She wants us to approach IOA, but we went there three months back, but no justice was given.”

Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against WFI Chief, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. The wrestlers launched a fresh protest in April. On April 30, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

