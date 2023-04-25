Home

​Wrestlers Protest: SC Seeks Reply From Delhi Police Over Sexual Allegations Against Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers Protest Latest Updates: As the wrestlers continued their protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice and sought a reply from Delhi Police over a plea against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“There are video recordings to prove allegations of sexual assault. The victims are seven women wrestlers. One of them was 16 years old at the time of harassment. She had won a gold medal,” advocate Kapil Sibal told the top court during the hearing.

He also added that even the police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering a case under stringent sections.

In the meantime, many extended their support to the wrestlers, hours after Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia “invited all parties” to join their agitation.

The representatives of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) visited Jantar Mantar and interacted with the protesting sports people. SAI officials held discussions with wrestlers. “I had come to meet wrestlers and listen to them. I will not say anything on demands,” a SAI official told reporters.

The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing some arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

The bench said normally, a remedy to approach police is available under Section 156 (police officers’ power to investigate cognisable cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. “What are the charges,” the bench asked.

Sibal alleged that seven wrestlers, including a minor, have made alleged sexual harassment allegations but no FIR has been lodged so far despite the law being very clear on this aspect.

“These are women wrestlers…There are seven which include a minor. There is a committee report which has not been made public. And no FIR is registered,” he said.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench said, “There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court.”

“(The plea) Taken on board. The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted. Only the redacted petition shall be made available in the public domain. Issue notice. Returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve the NCT Delhi. The complaints which form a part of an attachment in sealed cover shall again be re-sealed and shall be paced again together with the …plea,” the bench ordered.

The plea alleged there was an inordinate delay in registering the FIR and moreover one of the complainants is a minor also.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court if an FIR is not lodged against the WFI president.

