LIVE Wrestlers Protest: 4-Hour Meet With Sports Minister Inconclusive, Big Decisions Likely Today

Deadlock continues after a marathon meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and top Indian wrestlers. All eyes are on WFI which will submit a report on sexual exploitation and intimidation allegations against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few coaches.

Updated: January 20, 2023 7:08 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE Wrestlers Protest Against WFI President Updates:  Top Indian wrestlers’ meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the Wrestling Federation of India. The marathon meeting began around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers’ protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to reports, the wrestlers left the Minister’s house at around 2 AM and were adamant for the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat were part of the meeting. The wrestlers are again schedule to meet the Sports minister today. Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat was also part of the meeting to break the deadlock. Meanwhile, the WFI is yet to respond to the Sports Ministry, which on Wednesday gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to allegations of sexual harassment of several woman athletes and intimidation by its president.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    LIVE Wrestlers Protest: Hers’s what happened during the Sports Minister and wrestlers’ meeting

    -The wrestlers informed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that they were harassed, mentally tortured by the WFI President and his associates.

    -It was also revealed that they received death threats from the Federation

    -The Sports Ministry agreed to wrestlers’ demand of appointing new coaches and physiotherapists

    -It was also agreed that wrestling training centres are going to be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi

    -Eight coaches are being changed

  • 6:59 AM IST

    LIVE Wrestlers Protest: WFI president to step down?

    The latest information emerging from the meeting between Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers that sports ministry has asked WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    LIVE Wrestlers Protest: Meeting Ends With Sports Minister

    Wrestlers’ meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur around 2am on Friday, 20 January. However, neither the minister, nor wrestlers gave any statement about what was decided in the meeting.

Published Date: January 20, 2023 6:53 AM IST

Updated Date: January 20, 2023 7:08 AM IST