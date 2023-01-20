Home

LIVE Wrestlers Protest: 4-Hour Meet With Sports Minister Inconclusive, Big Decisions Likely Today

LIVE Wrestlers Protest: 4-Hour Meet With Sports Minister Inconclusive, Big Decisions Likely Today

Deadlock continues after a marathon meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and top Indian wrestlers. All eyes are on WFI which will submit a report on sexual exploitation and intimidation allegations against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few coaches.

LIVE Wrestlers Protest Against WFI President Updates: Top Indian wrestlers’ meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the Wrestling Federation of India. The marathon meeting began around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers’ protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to reports, the wrestlers left the Minister’s house at around 2 AM and were adamant for the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat were part of the meeting. The wrestlers are again schedule to meet the Sports minister today. Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat was also part of the meeting to break the deadlock. Meanwhile, the WFI is yet to respond to the Sports Ministry, which on Wednesday gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to allegations of sexual harassment of several woman athletes and intimidation by its president.

