Wrestlers Protest: Will File Case Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court

Wrestlers Protest Latest Update: The response from Delhi Police to the Supreme Court came after several top wrestlers renewed their protest, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also directed Delhi Police to file an affidavit mentioning steps taken to provide security to the minor girl.

New Delhi: As Supreme Court on Friday started hearing the wrestlers’ petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police told the apex court that they will register an FIR in this regard.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also directed Delhi Police to file an affidavit mentioning steps taken to provide security to the minor girl. The top court also asked Delhi Police to make an adequate assessment of threat perception and provide security to minor girl in the WFI case.

Supreme Court begins hearing wrestlers' petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Delhi Police tells the Court that they will register an FIR. pic.twitter.com/chVSkFn6ye — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

The response from Delhi Police to the Supreme Court came after several top wrestlers renewed their protest, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta made the submission before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. The top court posted the matter for further hearing next week.

Notably, several wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Wrestlers Move Supreme Court

The protesting wrestlers had last week moved Supreme Court, seeking a case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Recently, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers’ request, alleging no case was registered on their charges.

Neeraj Chopra Supports Wrestlers

On Friday, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra extended his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for “quick action” from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.

He expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes’ commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said “it hurts” to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.

PT Usha Slams Protesting Wrestlers

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday came down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers and said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Notably, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are spearheading the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

“Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA,” Usha told reporters after the sports body’s executive committee meeting.

