Home

News

India

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers Get Farmers’ Support, Rakesh Tikait To Join Strike At Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers Get Farmers’ Support, Rakesh Tikait To Join Strike At Jantar Mantar

On Monday, Former India cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who spent more than two hours at the site, demanding "custodial interrogation" of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Sing, was seen having an animated discussion with Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

New Delhi: Wrestler Satyawart Kadian during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, May 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI05_01_2023_000054B)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is yet to record the statement of protesting women wrestlers even after three days since Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was booked over alleged sexual harassment of the players. Meanwhile, extending support to the protesting wrestlers, Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is scheduled to join the strike on Tuesday.

“Those who hoisted the tricolor abroad by winning medals and made the country feel proud, today they are fighting to save honor and respect. We are also reaching Jantar Mantar Delhi on 02/05/2023 to join this fight for justice,” his tweet roughly translated in English said.

You may like to read

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Supporting their demand, SKM also called for the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. “A full delegation of SKM leaders visited the protest site, met the sportspersons and conveyed the support of SKM to them,” the farmers’ union said in a statement.

On Monday, Former India cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who spent more than two hours at the site, demanding “custodial interrogation” of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Sing, was seen having an animated discussion with Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him. A group of top wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in on April 23 at the Jantar Mantar to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor that has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections on outraging of modesty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.