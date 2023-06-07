Home

Centre Invites Protesting Wrestlers For Talks After Amit Shah Meet | 10 Points

The development comes days after the protesting wrestlers met Home Minster Amit Shah who assured them of "law taking its course" in the issues related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat are among the several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers to protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues. The development comes days after the protesting wrestlers met Home Minster Amit Shah who assured them of “law taking its course” in the issues related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in a tweet post-midnight on Tuesday, said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues”. “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” he said. Anurag Thakur also said that fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Asked about the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who are seeking Singh’s arrest, Anurag Thakur said he had already stated that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government. “The government has already formed a committee (to probe the allegations against Singh). The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR. A charge sheet will also be filed and fair investigation will be done,” the Union minister said The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied. The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials told news agency PTI. The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly. “A team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh’s associates and those working at his house, including his driver. This is being done as part of further investigation to collect evidence and corroborate versions of the witnesses with that of Singh and the complainants in the case,” an official said. “Since the case is very sensitive, we cannot divulge any information regarding it,” he added. They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164. The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements, police added. Over 125 people, including family members and associates from both sides, have been interrogated and their statements were recorded. Singh has been questioned twice, sources quoted by PTI said. Technical, digital and manual evidence have been collected. As soon as the investigation is concluded, a charge sheet will be filed in court, they added. Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia confirmed that Amit Shah met the protesting wrestlers in a late-night meeting on Saturday. “Let the law take its own course,” Amit Shah told the wrestlers in the meeting, according to a report by NDTV. Bajrang Punia is among several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers, others being Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, who have been protesting for the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Brij Bhushan Singh is accused of sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor.

