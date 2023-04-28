Home

2 FIRs Filed Against Brij Bhushan, Wrestlers to Continue Protest Until WFI Chief’s Arrest | Top Developments

Notably, these wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the matter is before the Supreme Court and he will welcome whatever the Court decides. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The agitating wrestlers on Friday reiterated that they will continue their protest until the WFI chief is sent to jail. And on the other hand, Brij Bhushan Singh said he is ready to accept the order from the Supreme Court. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Notably, these wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

Two FIRS Filed Against Brij Bhushan

Meanwhile, two FIRs were on Friday registered in Connaught Place PS over the complaints by female wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Pranav Tayal, DCP, said.

“The first FIR pertains to allegations by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. And the second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty,” Pranav Tayal added.

Wrestlers Continue Protest at Jantar Mantar

On the 6th day of the protest, the wrestlers addressed the media after the Delhi Police agreed to register an FIR against the WFI President.

“I’d like to thank all the athletes who have come out in our support. Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra have supported us because they understand the value of athletes. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be imprisoned soon. He’d continue to misuse his position and he needs to be put behind bars. We’ll protest till the time he goes to jail. We also have to see the sections that the Delhi police have imposed on him. People who felt that our protest will be over after the FIR were wrong and we are in our right to decide on it. All of us protesting need security and the complainants need security because you never know who wants to harm us,” Bajrang Punia said.

Vinesh Phogat Urges PM Modi to Sack WFI Chief

The grappler Phogat appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the WFI chief from all positions.

“We don’t trust Delhi police, they took 6 days to register an FIR. We’ll see what they do. We are adamant on our stand to imprison the WFI President. I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to remove the WFI president from all his responsibilities. This is related to all the sports and I’d urge them to come out in our support and I want to stay in touch with all of them. This is when you safeguard the future of sports and athletes in the country. All the renowned sports people should come out and support us and save Indian sports. If they don’t come out today, they’ll never be able to safeguard India’s sporting culture,” Vinesh Phogat said at the press conference.

“I’d like to thank all the women who’ve come out in our support. We don’t trust the Delhi police at all, they registered the FIR after Supreme Court’s orders. We just demand a fair investigation. We just want Brij Bhushan to be removed from all the positions and he should be punished accordingly and only then we’ll end our protest,” Sakshi Malik said.

Brij Bhushan Ready to Accept SC Order

In the meantime, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the matter is before the Supreme Court and he will welcome whatever the Court decides.

“I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said.

The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/B7PBeiBDr0 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

He further added that the FIR must have been registered by now and he will follow (the law) that he has been have been doing it. “The matter is before the Supreme Court…I have not escaped. I am at my residence,” he said.

Neeraj Chopra Supports Protesting Wrestlers

Earlier in the day, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra came in support of the ongoing wrestlers’ protest and said that he was ‘hurt’ to see athletes on the streets demanding justice. “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud,” Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said in a tweet on Friday.

He said,” As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not.”

“What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served,” Chopra added.

