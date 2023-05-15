Wrestlers To Take Agitation Beyond Jantar Mantar, Approach Olympians in Other Nations For Support

Home

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers on Monday announced that the protest against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the now-former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), will be taken beyond Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The protestors have informed that they will make their “agitation global” by approaching Olympic medallists and athletes from other countries and warned that if their demand for the arrest of former national federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not heeded to.

They have also informed that the protestors will take a big call on May 21. India’s top wrestlers Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat among others are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the last 23 days, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, including a minor.

Here Are The Top 10 Updates:

The protest against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be taken beyond Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

To start with, the grapplers will go to Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, later in the day, and interact with the citizens there.

The protesting wrestlers will make their “agitation global” by approaching Olympic medallists and athletes from other countries

They have also informed that the protestors will take a big call on May 21.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat among others are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the last 23 days.

The protesting wrestlers termed the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to take charge of all the activities of the Wrestling Federation of India as the “first step” in their fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The IOA, through its letter on May 12, asked the secretary general of WFI to hand over the official documents including financial instruments to its ad-hoc panel

Vinesh Phogat rued that not a single ruling party’s woman parliamentarian had met the wrestlers “to extend support in our fight for the dignity of women”.

Vinesh requested the people gathered at Jantar Mantar to visit their respective district headquarters on May 16 and give a memorandum in support of the wrestlers.

Wrestlers Protest To Go Global

“We will make this protest global. We will approach Olympians and Olympic medallists in other countries. We will write to them asking them for their support,” said 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh.

She alleged that some elements tried to tarnish their protest on Sunday night and also said that the wrestlers were being stalked at the protest site.

“Some people tried to disrupt our protest. The last time it happened was when we were bringing our bedding at the protest site (at the start of the agitation).

“We are being stalked. People make recording and click photos… and when we tell them (to stop), they do not listen. Some unknown people (women) also tried to sleep here (inside the tent put up by wrestlers),” Vinesh said.

“Women, whom we don’t know are being sent inside at night… things are being done, which we do not want should happen at the protest site… which bring a bad name and tarnish our fight for truth and justice.” She also said the wrestlers will not just confine themselves to the protest site but also try to make every citizen in the country aware of their plight.

“We are getting a feeling at Jantar Mantar that we are being restricted and pushed into a corner. So the more we agitate at other places and let the people elsewhere also know, the better.

“Today we have decided to go to Connaught Place and speak to the people there and seek their support in our fight for justice. We have set May 21 as the deadline (for action against Brij Bhushan). If no decision is taken, then we will take a big call on our agitation after that date,” Vinesh said.

