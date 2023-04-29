Home

Wrestlers Warn Against Using Their Protest For Politics, WFI Chief Says Won’t Resign | What We Know So Far

The warning from the wrestlers came on a day when many politicians including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met them at their protest site.

Bajrang Punia, who is one of the protesters, said they won't let anyone use their platform for political gains. PHOTO: PTI

Wrestlers Protest Latest Update: The agitating wrestlers on Saturday warned against using their platform for political gains saying a few people are trying to take their fight justice to a different direction. And on the other hand, defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he is ready to face “any kind” of probe but won’t resign from his post.

The warning from the wrestlers came on a day when many politicians including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met them at their protest site – Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Kejriwal Extends Support to Wrestlers

Extending his support, Kejriwal said that those who commit wrongs against women “should be hanged”, while the Congress demanded Singh’s arrest and his ouster as president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Delhi Police on Friday had registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

Brij Bhushan Says He Is Innocent

Addressing reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said, “I am completely innocent and have full faith in the Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation.” He also said, “resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal.”

At Jantar Mantar, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who is one of the protesters, said they won’t let anyone use their platform for political gains. “A few people are trying to take our movement to a different direction and we strongly refute it. This is a fight for justice for India’s daughters,” he said, but did not mention whom he was referring to.

Wrestlers Demand WFI Chief’s Arrest

In the meantime, the wrestlers asserted that they won’t leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. Punia claimed they were being harassed by Delhi Police.

“Last night, they cut our power supply, did not let us bring food and water and even mattresses and takhtas (wooden cots). Even one of the workers, who brought these things to the protest site, has not reached home. The police is not treating the athletes well,” he said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for the wrestlers in the Supreme Court, in a tweet said, “Wrestler Protest: Electricity and Water cut off but they will wrestle and succeed. While the accused has no conscience to wrestle with!”

(With inputs from PTI)

