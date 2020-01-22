New Delhi: A day after the filing of nominations was over for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to reject the nomination of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency, alleging that it has accepted ‘wrongful acceptance of nomination forms from him.

The AAP in this regard has written a letter to the EC and requested the election body to cancel his candidature.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to Delhi Chief Election Officer, regarding 'wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency.' AAP has requested EC to cancel the candidature of Kapil Mishra. pic.twitter.com/1i1nVe3yuk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

On Tuesday, the last day to file nominations for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, a number of candidates, including Kapil Mishra, filed their nominations at the Jamnagar House in the national capital.

Before filing his nomination papers, Kapil Mishra held roadshow with the participation of Chandni Chowk MP and Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

Nearly 200 candidates, including Arvind Kejriwal, filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. With a long queue at the New Delhi returning officer’s office at the Jamnagar House in central Delhi, Kejriwal had to wait for over six hours for his turn.

As per updates from the Delhi CEO Office, over 592 nominations were received on Tuesday for 55 constituencies till 9 PM.

“The total number of nominations at this time stands at 1,353. The number will be updated as and when the documents are processed,” a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

The BJP on January 17 released the names of 57 candidates out of 70 for Delhi Assembly Election 2020. As per the announcement, Kapil Mishra is contesting from Model Town in north Delhi.

In the last Assembly polls held in 2015, the AAP secured massive victory by garnering 67 seats. The BJP got only three, while the Congress failed to open an account.