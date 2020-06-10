New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of insulting the migrants by calling the Centre’s Shramik Special Trains as ‘Çorona Express’, the West Bengal Chief Minister refuted the accusation and said she never called it like that, rather it was the public who gave such remark. Also Read - India Agree to Tour Sri Lanka in August For Limited Overs Tour: Report

“Over 11 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state already, 30 thousand are yet to come. I never called the trains ‘Corona Express’. It was the public who called it that,” Banerjee said. Also Read - WHO Claims Asymptomatic Cases 'Rarely' Spread COVID-19, Retracts Statement Later

Issuing a statement, Banerjee said her remark has been wrongly reported. “I never said corona express. I said it is the public that is saying so,” she added. Also Read - Apart From Reducing Risk of Coronavirus Infection, Here is Another Big Reason to Wash Hands Frequently

11 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state already, 30 thousand are yet to come. I never called the trains 'Corona Express', it was the public who called it that: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/TcndvNDYxz — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Raising questions, Mamata said what the BJP has done for the migrants so far. She also asked why the Centre did not send the migrants before announcing the lockdown in the country and why the BJP is putting the migrants in trouble.

Banerjee slammed the Centre for the lockdown and said that when the lockdown was announced, Centre said full salary will be paid to all employees but now they have backtracked.

Saying that the poor migrants have been betrayed by the Centre, she said at this time of corona crisis, it is sad that leaders are indulged in dirty politics.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah said Banerjee has insulted the migrant workers returning to the state on ‘Shramik Special’ trains by calling them ‘Corona Express’. While addressing a virtual rally, Shah asserted that the migrant workers will now ensure the “exit” of the Banerjee government in the 2021 assembly polls.

Sha further said that the people of the state will reduce Banerjee to a “political refugee” for opposing the new law in order to “appease” a minority community.

“UP received 1,700 trains, Bihar 1,500. I was stunned when Mamata didi called Shramik Special trains coming to Bengal Corona Express. You insulted the migrants, you rubbed salt into their wounds, and now this Corona Express will lead you to your exit (from power). People will not forget this insult,” he said.