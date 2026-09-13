Xi Jinping skips PM Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner after bilateral talks – What Is the Reason?

Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for BRICS Summit leaders.

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Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner After Bilateral Talks – What Is the Reason? | image: ANI

Xi Jinping Skipped PM Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner: After attending the bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The dinner was attended by leaders and officials of the participating countries, India Today reported citing sources. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also skipped the gala dinner as he left for home after participating in the summit during the day.

Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi’s BRICS Gala Dinner – What Was The Reason?

However, the reason for the Chinese President’s absence was not known. According to sources, Jinping, after holding bilateral talks with PM Modi, returned to his hotel to rest.

President Jinping arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon and directly reached Bharat Mandapam to attend the BRICS Summit. Following the Summit, he held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. He is in India after seven years.

Putin, Other BRICS Leaders Attend Gala Dinner

The gala dinner was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders. Union ministers Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the dinner.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were also at the event.

Gala Dinner Menu

The grand gala dinner was hosted by PM Modi for the BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening. The menu of the grand dinner included savory Indian dishes such as khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal and millet pulao.

Desserts included Old Delhi fruit ice cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

The BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam. The event is attended by leaders of the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries. Some international organisations also attended the event.

The gala dinner was attended by BRICS leaders and Indian dignitaries. The event was skipped by Xi Jinping and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.