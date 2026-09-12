Xi Jinping’s Hongqi N701 in Delhi for BRICS: Story behind the mysterious black cover

Chinese President Xi Jinping's official car, which arrived in India to attend the BRICS summit, was spotted with a black cover a day before his arrival in Delhi.

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Xi Jinping's Hongqi N701 in Delhi for BRICS: Story behind the mysterious black cover (Pic: X)

China President’s Car: Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in Delhi. However, a day before his arrival, photographs emerged of his official car being transported in Delhi under a black cover, drawing widespread attention. Notably, when Xi Jinping arrived in India and his convoy pulled onto the road, his car was not covered in the black cover. This raises questions about why the Chinese President’s car was covered in this manner before arriving in India.

Car seen in black cover

Xi Jinping’s official car was covered in a large black security cover before being brought to Delhi. Videos showed it driving through Delhi’s streets with the cover still on. This wasn’t a sudden arrangement. Official vehicles used by heads of state on foreign visits are transported separately and covered during transport as part of security and logistics arrangements.

The purpose of the cover may be to protect the vehicle from dust, weather, and other damage in transit. Furthermore, it may also be part of a system to keep highly secured government vehicles out of unnecessary public view during transport. Therefore, the image of a black cover in itself cannot be interpreted as an indication of any extraordinary security threat.

Cover was removed before Xi Jinping sat down.

Interestingly, when Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on September 12th, his official car was not covered in black. The car was seen in its normal condition during his welcome and convoy movements in India. This indicates that the black cover is applied not during the car’s use but during its transportation. This arrangement is not limited to India. During Xi Jinping’s visit to Malaysia, footage emerged of his official car being transported under a similar security cover.

What car does Xi Jinping drive?

The official limousine used by Xi Jinping is the Hongqi N701. It is manufactured by the Hongqi brand of the Chinese company FAW. Hongqi has a long association with China’s political leadership. It was developed in 1958 by the First Automotive Works as the official vehicle for the Chinese Communist Party leadership. Over time, the brand became associated with China’s top political leadership and major state events. The N701 is considered a highly secure official vehicle, specially designed for presidential use. Even on foreign trips, China prefers to use a car manufactured by a domestic company for its top leader.

Xi Jinping to stay at the Taj Hotel

Security arrangements have been tightened for Xi Jinping’s visit to India. According to security sources, Xi Jinping will be staying on the fifth floor of the Taj Hotel in New Delhi. Sources indicate that approximately 400 people from China are accompanying Xi Jinping to India. These include his delegation and Chinese officials associated with the visit.

Xi came to India after seven years

This is Xi Jinping’s first visit to India in nearly seven years. He has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held on September 12th and 13th, to discuss several key issues related to the world’s emerging economies. This visit is also significant for India-China relations. Following the 2020 Galwan conflict, relations between the two countries remained strained for a long time. Now, both sides are trying to stabilize relations.