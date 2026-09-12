Xi-Modi talks today, China sends ‘good neighbour’ message before Xi’s first India visit in 7 years for BRICS Summit

Xi’s visit to India is his first in nearly seven years. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said Beijing is ready to work with New Delhi to improve bilateral ties and strengthen communication and cooperation.

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(Image: X @China_Amb_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold their much-anticipated bilateral meeting in New Delhi today on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Ahead of the talks, Beijing has called for “good neighbourliness” between India and China, saying the two countries should focus on their long-term relationship while dealing with their differences in a proper manner. The meeting comes as India and China continue efforts to improve ties following the 2020 Galwan clash, which led to years of tension and strained relations between the two countries.

“China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan (Russia) and Tianjin (China),” Ambassador Feihong said on Friday on social media platform X.

“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” the Chinese envoy added.

Xi’s visit to India is his first in nearly seven years. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said Beijing is ready to work with New Delhi to improve bilateral ties and strengthen communication and cooperation.

Xu said both countries should follow the broader direction set by their leaders, look at relations from a long-term strategic perspective and address differences through dialogue. He also described India and China as neighbours that should remain friendly and help each other.

According to Xu, the Modi-Xi meeting will be the third consecutive year in which the two leaders have met, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said Beijing is prepared to work with India to strengthen communication, expand cooperation and properly manage differences.

The Modi-Xi talks come as both countries seek to maintain high-level engagement while continuing to work through several unresolved bilateral issues.