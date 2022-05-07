New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has alleged its top executives faced threats of “physical violence” and coercion during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), news agency Reuters reported citing a court filing. The report came over a week after Xiaomi Corp’s assets worth Rs 5,551.27 crore were seized by India’s financial crime probe agency for alleged violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).Also Read - Xiaomi India’s Assets Worth Rs 5,551 Crore Seized Over Violation of Foreign Exchange Law

ED officials warned the company's former India managing director Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer BS Rao, and their respective families of "dire consequences" if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi's filing dated May 4 stated, according to the Reuter's report. Jain is now Xiaomi's global vice president based out of Dubai.

The Enforcement Directorate has not responded to the allegations yet.

Why ED is probing Xiaomi?

Xiaomi has been under investigation since February. On April 29, ED seized USD 725 million (Rs 5,551.27 crore) lying in the company’s India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad “in the guise of royalty” payments.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, denied any wrongdoing and said its royalty payments were legitimate. On May 5, Karnataka High Court put on hold the ED’s decision to freeze bank assets. The next hearing is set for May 12.

Earlier in December last year, tax inspectors raided Xiaomi’s India offices. On receiving information from tax authorities, the Enforcement Directorate – which probes issues such as foreign exchange law violations – started reviewing Xiaomi’s royalty payments, court documents show, according to Reuters.

ED last week said Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited (XTIPL) remitted foreign currency equivalent of Rs 55.5 crore (USD 725 million) to entities abroad even though Xiaomi had “not availed any service” from them. “Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities,” the agency said.

What Do Xiaomi’s Court Filings Allege?

The Chinese smartphone maker alleged intimidation by ED when executives appeared for questioning multiple times in April. Jain and Rao were on certain occasions “threatened … with dire consequences including arrest, damage to the career prospects, criminal liability and physical violence if they did not give statements as per the dictates of” the agency, according to the filing in the High Court of southern Karnataka state, Reuters reported.

The executives “were able to resist the pressure for some time, (but) they ultimately relented under such extreme and hostile abuse and pressure and involuntarily made some statements,” it added.

Xiaomi’s court filing further alleges that during the investigation, Indian agency officials “dictated and forced” Xiaomi India CFO Rao to include a sentence as part of his statement “under extreme duress” on April 26. The line read: “I admit the royalty payments have been made by XTIPL as per the directions from certain persons in the Xiaomi group.”

A day later, on April 27, Rao withdrew the statement saying it was “not voluntary and made under coercion”, the filing shows. The directorate issued an order to freeze assets in Xiaomi’s bank accounts two days later.

Xiaomi declined to comment citing pending legal proceedings. Jain and Rao did not respond to Reuters’ queries.

Xiaomi has said in a previous media statement it believes its royalty payments “are all legit and truthful” and the payments were made for “in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products.” Its court filing stated Xiaomi is “aggrieved for being targeted since some of its affiliate entities are based out of China”.

Xiaomi was the leading smartphone seller in 2021 with a 24 per cent market share in India, according to Counterpoint Research. It also deals in other tech gadgets including smartwatches and televisions and has 1,500 employees in the country.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.