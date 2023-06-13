Home

‘Y-Break – Yoga At Office Chair’: Centre Asks Employees To De-Stress, Refresh And Refocus

The Centre has urged employees to take "Y-Break - Yoga at office chair" to "destress, refresh and refocus".

The government has asked all central government ministries and departments to adopt and promote the new Yoga protocol for the people at workplace. (Photo: Freepik)

New Delhi: Working for long hours glued to our desks can be stressful and take a toll on our health. In this fast-paced and competitive world, we sometimes forget to make physical health our priority. With this in mind, the Centre has urged employees to take “Y-Break – Yoga at office chair” to “destress, refresh and refocus”.

In an order, the personnel ministry has asked all central government ministries/departments to adopt and promote this new Yoga protocol for the people at workplace. “Y-Break at workplace was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH with an aim to get de-stressed, refreshed and re-focused at the workplace. The feedback of the protocol has been very encouraging. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH has added new features for the officials, who owing to their busy schedule, cannot go out and practice Yoga,” the Centre said in a statement.

The officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chair by practicing a short duration Yoga protocol namely “Y-Break@workplace yoga” at chair to refresh, de-stress and refocus,” the order stated.

In order to spread awareness about the “Y-Break@workplace – yoga at chair”, all ministries/departments of the Government of India are requested for wide dissemination amongst their employees, including those of attached and subordinate under their control, it added.

Yoga Break (Y-Break) protocol is devised with an aim to help professionals to de–stress, refresh and re-focus, according to the AYUSH ministry. It consists of a few ‘light’ practices that can be done by taking a few minutes break from work.

The protocol comprises few simple Yoga practices which include ‘asanas’ (postures), ‘pranayama’ (breathing techniques) and ‘dhyana’ (meditation), the ministry mentioned.

“It has been carefully developed by eminent experts and a tested protocol. In this line, we have prepared and launched Y-Break at workplace,” read the details available on the AYUSH ministry’s website, which also has four videos of “Yoga at Chair”, “Yoga for Workaholics 1”, “Yoga for Workaholics 2” and “Yoga Break”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.