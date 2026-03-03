Home

News

Yamuna Expressway tragedy: Double-decker bus collides with van, 6 killed

Yamuna Expressway tragedy: Double-decker bus collides with van, 6 killed

Yamuna Expressway tragedy: A double-decker sleeper bus collided with a van on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday morning. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Representational Image

Yamuna Expressway tragedy: A double-decker sleeping bus collided with a van on the busy Yamuna Expressway. The incident happened in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on early Tuesday morning, as told by the police authorities. The shocking incident led to the death of six individuals, including three women. In addition, the accident has also led to the injury of six individuals. The reports suggested that the brutal case happened around 4:20 am in the Sadabad police station area.

What had happened on the Yamuna Expressway?

The Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha said the van, which collided with the sleeper bus on the expressway in the morning, was travelling all the way from Delhi’s Prem Nagar to Rajasthan’s Dholpur. It carried 13 passengers at the time of the accident at 4:20 am.

The incident happened when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a van from behind. On the other hand, the bus was moving from Noida to Gorakhpur. The van had all the residents of Prem Nagar in Delhi.

Casualties reported in the accident

The collision that happened in the morning time on Tuesday between a van and a double-decker sleeping bus. The impact was such that it led to the death of six individuals, of whom three were women. However, the driver of the van escaped the accident and remained unhurt. Apart from the killed individuals, six sustained serious injuries in the impact of the collision.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Out of the six injured persons, three were children, two were men, and one was a woman. They were quickly rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. In addition, the children were later referred to Agra’s SN College for undergoing treatment, and the police authorities also informed that two children who were severely injured are now out of danger.

Response of the Police

After the accident, the senior police officials addressed the situation. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officer of Sadabad, and the Station House Officer immediately visited the spot of the accident on Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuna Expressway.

The double-decker sleeper bus had collided with the van and hit the latter from behind. The accident led to the death of six individuals, leaving many injured.

In addition, the injured were soon shifted to the hospital for treatment, and a proper investigation is still underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.