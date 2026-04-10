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Yamuna Horror: 10 pilgrims die after boat overturns in Mathura, rescue op on to find missing individuals

Yamuna Horror: 10 pilgrims die after boat overturns in Mathura, rescue op on to find missing individuals

Yamuna Horror: 10 pilgrims die after boat overturns in Mathura, rescue op on to find missing individuals

(Image: ANI)

Yamuna Horror: 10 pilgrims die after boat overturns in Mathura, rescue op on to find missing individuals

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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