Water level in the Yamuna is likely to cross the danger mark this evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, urging people in low-lying areas to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration.

Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge (popularly known as Lohe Ka Pul) was closed by the administration in view of the rising river.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the next two days are “critical” but asserted his government is ready to deal with the situation that may arise.

The chief minister held a meeting with ministers and top officers to assess the situation and reviewed arrangements.

Haryana released a record 8.28 lakh cusecs water in the Yamuna on Sunday, he said.

“This water is likely to reach Delhi by Monday evening and the danger mark in the Yamuna at 205.33 metres is likely to be breached,” he said.

In 2013, Kejriwal said, Haryana released 8.06 lakh cusecs water which led to a rise in the Yamuna to 207.32 metres.

So far, 2,120 temporary shelters have been set up, where food, water and other amenities are being provided by government agencies.

More than 23,800 people will be required to be moved out from low-lying areas, according to official estimates.

The river was flowing at 205.2 metres in Delhi at 3 pm. Haryana released 1.87 lakh cusecs water at 2 pm on Monday and 1.79 lakh cusecs was discharged from Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm.

Kejriwal said there was no need for people to panic but those in low-lying areas needed to shift to temporary shelters. He also urged parents to not allow their children near the river or to go swimming or bathing in the swelling waters.

The Yamuna flows through six districts of Delhi whose low-lying areas are prone to flooding. The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.