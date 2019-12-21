New Delhi: For the first time in India, an agreement has been signed between two state governments that one will sell its share of river water to the other. The river in question is the Yamuna river and the state government in the agreement are Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

An agreement was signed on Friday between the two state governments that Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi and will earn Rs 21 crore per annum. The agreement was reached on the request of the Delhi government.

As per a multi-state agreement signed in 1994, Himachal gets 3 percent share of Yamuna water. This share remained unclaimed since then. In 1994, a water-sharing agreement was signed among Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to experts, the Yamuna is dead in Delhi as its freshwater flow is diverted towards Haryana. But the pact can not be revisited before 2025.

